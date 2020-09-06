What channel is Formula 1 on today? TV schedule, start time for Italian Grand Prix

It could (read as: probably will) be another history-making weekend for Lewis Hamilton.
The living legend has an opportunity not only to lengthen his driver’s points lead — he’s currently leading Red Bull’s Max Verstappen 157 to 110 — but to set the Italian GP record for most wins at Monza. Hamilton currently has five Italian GP victories, tied with Michael Schumacher, with a sixth victory giving him the all-time record at Monza.
Last year, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took home the checkered flag, but that’s likely not in the cards this year as Ferrari is still dealing with performance issues with their car; Sebastian Vettel and Leclerc finished 13th and 14th respectively at the Belgian GP, as team principal Mattia Binotto navigates a difficult season for the team.
Here’s what you need to know about today’s F1 return to Monza:
What channel is the F1 race on today?
- Race: Italian Grand Prix
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 6
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch ESPN, fuboTV
Either ESPN or ESPN2 will broadcast all 2020 F1 races in the United States using ‘ feed.
All F1 races on ESPN and ESPN2 air commercial-free, and all practice sessions and qualifying air live and in replay across ESPN platforms.
In addition, ESPN Deportes serves as the exclusive Spanish-language home for all 2020 F1 races in the U.S.
What time does the F1 race start today?
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 6
- Start time: 9:10 a.m. ET
The 9:10 a.m. ET start time for Sunday’s race means the Italian Grand Prix will start at 3:10 p.m. local time. ESPN’s broadcast starts five minutes earlier at 9:05 a.m, not taking into account the pre-race show.
Because most of the 17 F1 races currently confirmed on the 2020 schedule will take place in Western Europe, expect similar start times for the next couple months.
Below is the complete TV schedule for the weekend’s F1 events at the Spanish Grand Prix.
|Date
|Event
|Time
|TV channel
|Friday, Sept. 4
|Practice 1
|5 a.m. ET
|ESPN2
|Friday, Sept. 4
|Practice 2
|9 a.m. ET
|ESPN2
|Saturday, Sept. 5
|Practice 3
|6 a.m. ET
|ESPN
|Saturday, Sept. 5
|Qualifying
|9 a.m. ET
|ESPN
|Sunday, Sept. 6
|Pre-race show
|8 a.m. ET
|ESPN
|Sunday, Sept. 6
|Race
|9:10 a.m. ET
|ESPN
Please note, these are start of the event times. ESPN’s brodcasting schedule begins five minutes earlier.
Formula 1 live stream for Italian Grand Prix
For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are four major OTT TV streaming options that carry ESPN — fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV and AT,amp;T Now. Of the four, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options.
Below are links to each.
For those who do have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, Formula 1 races in 2020 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on the ESPN app with authentication.
Formula 1 schedule 2020
F1 in July released an update to what is now a 17-race schedule that runs through at least the end of October, though the organization hopes run to a total of 15-18 races before the season ends in December.
“We currently expect the opening races to be closed events, but hope fans will be able to join our events again when it is safe to do so,” F1 said in June. “The health and safety of all involved will continue to be priority number one, with Formula 1 and the FIA having a robust and detailed plan to ensure our races maintain the highest level of safety with strict procedures in place.”
Below is the current confirmed Formula 1 schedule for 2020.
|Date
|Race
|Course
|Start time
|TV channel
|Winner
|July 5
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring
|9:10 a.m.
|ESPN
|Valtteri Boltas
|July 12
|Styrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring
|9:10 a.m.
|ESPN
|Lewis Hamilton
|July 19
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Hungaroring
|9:10 a.m.
|ESPN
|Lewis Hamilton
|Aug. 2
|British Grand Prix
|Silverstone
|9:10 a.m.
|ESPN
|Lewis Hamilton
|Aug. 9
|70th Anniversary Grand Prix
|Silverstone
|9:10 a.m.
|ESPN
|Max Verstappen
|Aug. 16
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Circuit de Catalunya
|9:10 a.m.
|ESPN
|Lewis Hamilton
|Aug. 30
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Spa-Francorchamps
|9:10 a.m.
|ESPN
|Lewis Hamilton
|Sept. 6
|Italian Grand Prix
|Monza
|9:10 a.m.
|ESPN
|TBD
|Sept. 13
|Tuscan Ferrari 1000 Grand Prix
|Mugello
|9:10 a.m.
|ESPN
|TBD
|Sept. 27
|Russian Grand Prix
|Sochi Autodrom
|7:10 a.m.
|ESPN
|TBD
|Oct. 11
|Eifel Grand Prix
|Nurburgring
|8:10 a.m.
|ESPN
|TBD
|Oct. 25
|Portuguese Grand Prix
|Algarve International Circuit
|9:10 a.m.
|ESPN
|TBD
|Nov. 1
|Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
|9:10 a.m.
|ESPN
|TBD
|Nov. 13
|Turkish Grand Prix
|Istanbul Park Circuit
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Nov. 29
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Bahrain International Circuit
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Dec. 6
|Sakhir Grand Prix
|Bahrain International Circuit
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Dec. 13
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina Circuit
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
