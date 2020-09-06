What channel is Formula 1 on today? TV schedule, start time for Italian Grand Prix

It could (read as: probably will) be another history-making weekend for Lewis Hamilton.

The living legend has an opportunity not only to lengthen his driver’s points lead — he’s currently leading Red Bull’s Max Verstappen 157 to 110 — but to set the Italian GP record for most wins at Monza. Hamilton currently has five Italian GP victories, tied with Michael Schumacher, with a sixth victory giving him the all-time record at Monza.

MORE: Watch Formula 1 live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Last year, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took home the checkered flag, but that’s likely not in the cards this year as Ferrari is still dealing with performance issues with their car; Sebastian Vettel and Leclerc finished 13th and 14th respectively at the Belgian GP, as team principal Mattia Binotto navigates a difficult season for the team.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s F1 return to Monza:

What channel is the F1 race on today?

Race : Italian Grand Prix

: Italian Grand Prix Date : Sunday, Sept. 6

: Sunday, Sept. 6 TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream: Watch ESPN, fuboTV

Either ESPN or ESPN2 will broadcast all 2020 F1 races in the United States using ‘ feed.

All F1 races on ESPN and ESPN2 air commercial-free, and all practice sessions and qualifying air live and in replay across ESPN platforms.

In addition, ESPN Deportes serves as the exclusive Spanish-language home for all 2020 F1 races in the U.S.

What time does the F1 race start today?

Date : Sunday, Sept. 6

: Sunday, Sept. 6 Start time: 9:10 a.m. ET

The 9:10 a.m. ET start time for Sunday’s race means the Italian Grand Prix will start at 3:10 p.m. local time. ESPN’s broadcast starts five minutes earlier at 9:05 a.m, not taking into account the pre-race show.

Because most of the 17 F1 races currently confirmed on the 2020 schedule will take place in Western Europe, expect similar start times for the next couple months.

Below is the complete TV schedule for the weekend’s F1 events at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Date Event Time TV channel Friday, Sept. 4 Practice 1 5 a.m. ET ESPN2 Friday, Sept. 4 Practice 2 9 a.m. ET ESPN2 Saturday, Sept. 5 Practice 3 6 a.m. ET ESPN Saturday, Sept. 5 Qualifying 9 a.m. ET ESPN Sunday, Sept. 6 Pre-race show 8 a.m. ET ESPN Sunday, Sept. 6 Race 9:10 a.m. ET ESPN

Please note, these are start of the event times. ESPN’s brodcasting schedule begins five minutes earlier.

Formula 1 live stream for Italian Grand Prix

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are four major OTT TV streaming options that carry ESPN — fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV and AT,amp;T Now. Of the four, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

For those who do have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, Formula 1 races in 2020 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on the ESPN app with authentication.

Formula 1 schedule 2020

F1 in July released an update to what is now a 17-race schedule that runs through at least the end of October, though the organization hopes run to a total of 15-18 races before the season ends in December.

“We currently expect the opening races to be closed events, but hope fans will be able to join our events again when it is safe to do so,” F1 said in June. “The health and safety of all involved will continue to be priority number one, with Formula 1 and the FIA having a robust and detailed plan to ensure our races maintain the highest level of safety with strict procedures in place.”

Below is the current confirmed Formula 1 schedule for 2020.

Date Race Course Start time TV channel Winner July 5 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring 9:10 a.m. ESPN Valtteri Boltas July 12 Styrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring 9:10 a.m. ESPN Lewis Hamilton July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring 9:10 a.m. ESPN Lewis Hamilton Aug. 2 British Grand Prix Silverstone 9:10 a.m. ESPN Lewis Hamilton Aug. 9 70th Anniversary Grand Prix Silverstone 9:10 a.m. ESPN Max Verstappen Aug. 16 Spanish Grand Prix Circuit de Catalunya 9:10 a.m. ESPN Lewis Hamilton Aug. 30 Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps 9:10 a.m. ESPN Lewis Hamilton Sept. 6 Italian Grand Prix Monza 9:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Sept. 13 Tuscan Ferrari 1000 Grand Prix Mugello 9:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Sept. 27 Russian Grand Prix Sochi Autodrom 7:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Oct. 11 Eifel Grand Prix Nurburgring 8:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Oct. 25 Portuguese Grand Prix Algarve International Circuit 9:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Nov. 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari 9:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Nov. 13 Turkish Grand Prix Istanbul Park Circuit TBD TBD TBD Nov. 29 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit TBD TBD TBD Dec. 6 Sakhir Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit TBD TBD TBD Dec. 13 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit TBD TBD TBD

SN’s Tadd Haislop contributed to this story.