Warriors Chanel Harris-Tavita puts in try of the year contender

Warriors halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita put in a contender for try of the season during his side’s nailbiting 24-18 loss to the Eels.

Late in the first half of Sunday’s game, Harris-Tavita crossed over for back-to-back tries to make it a four-point margin at half-time after the Warriors had trailed 16-0.

Harris-Tavita’s first try was on the back of a wild sequence that left everyone stunned.

On a fifth 5th tackle play in attacking territory, Harris-Tavita put in a high kick that was eventually batted back by teammate Hayze Perham, only to find its way back into the hands of the halfback.

The ball then went through the hands of nearly every Warriors player before Kodi Nikorima put in a kick which Harris-Tavita pounced on and scored.

Chanel Harris-Tavita (Nine)

“Surely the try of the year?” Commentator Mathew Thompson said on Nine.

“How good is that!”

Rugby league legend Andrew Johns added: “What a try!”

“Look at the skill involved.

“All these Warriors players, they’ve got great footwork and great hands.”

Unfortunately for the Warriors, their hopes of making a shock finals appearance later this year took a big hit while the Eels moved up to the third spot on the NRL ladder.

The Warriors will face the 8th placed Sharks next week in a must-win encounter to keep any chances alive of creating a fairytale finals appearance.

NRL Highlights: Warriors v Eels – Round 17