Veteran actor Dharmendra takes us on a tour of his beautiful house

Veteran star Dharmendra did not let the Mumbai rains stop him from his daily brisk walk and shared a video of him walking indoors. The actor was seen taking a round of his beautiful bungalow and we couldn’t help but notice how gorgeously done up is his house.

Decorated with pictures of the actor from his early days, the house is heavily done with beautiful woodwork and has a massive living room where the actor was seen walking around. You can also spot cushions on one of the couches with black and white pictures of the actor on them.

Dharmendra shared the video with the caption, “Baarish mein…. indoor brisk walk for half an hour….. Lata ji’s old songs….remembering my college days….. keeps me fit and fine ……. With love to inspire you.”

Check out the video below: