UFC news, Ovince Saint-Preux KO’s Alonzo Menifield in brutal face-palm

UFC light-heavyweight contender Ovince Saint-Preux has aggressively upped his stock with a thunderous, walk-off knockout at UFC Vegas 9.

Saint-Preux sent Alonzo Meinfield crashing to the canvas in a sickening face-palm late in the second round when he caught his opponent with a whipping left hook while moving back.

It was a devastating end to the clash which left commentators stunned.

Ovince Saint Preux KO’s Alonzo Menifield in brutal face-palm. (Twitter)

UFC journalist Damon Martin wrote on Twitter: “Ovince Saint Preux just face planted Alonzo Menifield with a HUGE left hand. Oof that was nasty”.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto added: “OSP picks Menifield apart on the outside, eventually forced Menifield to press the issue. He did. And OSP knocked him OUT with a counter shot. Damn. Great win for OSP”.

“I need a bonus. That was good,” Saint Preux said in the Octagon after the bout.

In the main event, heavyweight veteran Alistair Overeem stopped Augusto Sakai with a fifth round TKO.