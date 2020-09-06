U.S. SEC to examine Rio Tinto whistleblower claims over Oyu Tolgoi

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

© .

() – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is examining claims from a whistleblower that Rio Tinto (AX:) was aware of problems at its underground mine extension project of Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia months before the miner confirmed the project would face delays and higher costs, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3h4XQeb on Sunday.

The SEC is probing allegations made by Richard Bowley, a British national who worked for the company’s copper business in Mongolia between 2017 and 2019, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

The U.S regulator has not yet decided to launch an investigation, the newspaper added.

In July, Rio Tinto said it cut estimated reserves at its underground copper mine extension of Oyu Tolgoi and confirmed it would face delays and higher costs after ground instability forced it to redesign the mine plan.

Oyu Tolgoi (OT) is Rio’s biggest copper growth project but has faced geological challenges.

The SEC was not immediately available for ‘ request for comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR