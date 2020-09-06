Twitch says it is shutting down Twitch Sings, a live streaming karaoke game it had co-developed with Rock Band studio Harmonix, on January 1, 2021 (Andy Chalk/PC Gamer)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Andy Chalk / PC Gamer:

Twitch says it is shutting down Twitch Sings, a live streaming karaoke game it had co-developed with Rock Band studio Harmonix, on January 1, 2021  —  Twitch said it’s being shuttered to ‘invest in broader tools and services,rsquo; for its music community.  —  Twitch Sings has sung its last …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR