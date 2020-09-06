TSR Positive Images: Two College Friends Purchase A Total Of 26 Apartment Units In Order To Improve Hometown

#BuyTheBlock is what many in the Black community are dedicating their lives and money to, including Tim Webb and Rashae Bey.

The two University of South Carolina graduates most recently purchased 4 duplexes and 1 single-family home on 1.2 acres in downtown Columbia, SC, which makes the two Kappa men owners of 26 units. The two Information Technology professionals also have property in Virginia.

Accepting section 8 tenants, college students, and young professionals, Webb and Bey are dedicated to “changing the narrative by creating generational wealth” for their families. The duo will also rehab the dwellings and build new construction on the additional open land.

In today’s society, ownership is important. “Breaking Generational curse of passing down equity to our bloodline,” is important to the duo

We love to see it!

