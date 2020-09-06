This week’s top stories: iOS 13.7 released, new Apple Watch rumors, the return of the 12″ MacBook, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 13.7 released with new COVID-19 Exposure Notification features, Apple’s stock split, Apple Watch and Apple TV rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

On Tuesday, Apple officially released iOS 13.7 to the public, bringing a new Exposure Notifications Express platform for COVID-19. This is phase two of the efforts between Apple and Google to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 tracking platform for iPhone and Android users.

Apple and Google are taking much more of the responsibility of the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications Express system than the API and third-party app solution. The companies say that they will use the information provided by the public health authorities to offer a fully operational Exposure Notification Systems on behalf of the public health authority directly integrated into iOS 13.7.

Learn more about the new Exposure Notification Express platform in our full coverage right here.

In other news this week, a supply chain report suggested that the 12-inch MacBook will make a return this year in the form of an Apple Silicon machine. The Intel-powered 12-inch MacBook was discontinued just over a year ago. What’s notable here is the claim that the A14X Bionic-powered machine could feature battery life of between 15 and 20 hours.

Furthermore, a Bloomberg report this week indicated that Apple could release a new Apple TV and Siri remote before the end of the year. The Apple TV is said to feature a faster processor for improved gaming performance, while the Siri remote could feature Find My support for locating it when lost.

Bloomberg also said that Apple has two new Apple Watch models in store for this year: a high-end upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 5 and a new Apple Watch Series 3 successor targeting the lower-end. The cheaper model would likely adopt some of the features seen in Series 4 and Series 5, while the higher-end Series 6 is expected to feature blood oxygen sensor among other changes.

Finally, Apple’s stock officially split 4 for 1 this week. While historically AAPL has seen on average a 10.4% increase 12 months after its stock splits, there are a couple of factors that could hint at stronger than average gains for Apple shares this time around. You can learn more here.

