The Wiggles’ Simon Pryce Expecting His First Child

Instagram

The 48-year-old member of the Australian children’s music group is expecting a baby with wife Lauren Hannaford, three years after the couple tied the knot.

–

Simon Pryce and his wife Lauren Hannaford are expecting their first baby.

The Wiggles star, 48, and fitness trainer Lauren, 33, shared the happy news on Instagram on Sunday (06Sep20) while celebrating Australia’s Father’s Day.

Alongside a pair of snaps showing the performer cuddling his already heavily pregnant wife of three years, he penned, “Lauren and I are beyond excited and overjoyed to be expecting our first baby in early 2021.”

“I already feel like I’m bursting with love. I think Lauren will be happy when it’s born so I stop talking to her stomach, especially when we are in the supermarket aisle.”

He concluded, “Happy Father’s Day to me. Well not quite yet but soon. #BabyPryce #2021.”

<br />

It’s good news for the pair, who last year announced plans to extend their family and start trying for a baby.