SushiSwap head chef dumps tokens; plans to focus on migration By Cointelegraph

SushiSwap head chef dumps tokens; plans to focus on migration
On the heels of skepticism of the project, SushiSwap project head, Chef Nomi, dumped SUSHI tokens over the weekend.
In a series of tweets, the anonymous personality Chef Nomi claimed converting SUSHI tokens is meant to move the project away from doubts on its migration from Uniswap to SushiSwap.
