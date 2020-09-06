Stars talk about their favourite teachers and the lessons they taught them

















It’s Teachers’ Day and we all go back to the those many people who have touched our lives with great advices, strong bonds and by simply standing by us when the time came. Moulding our lives in the initial years, our school and college teachers play a very important part in our lives. Not just in school, we find lessons about life everyday with the people we meet. Sharing these experiences and the lessons they taught them, stars talk to us about their best teachers in life.

Dulquer Salmaan talks about her library teacher who stood by her and introduced her to the endless would of books, Shruti Haasan credits her success to her music teachers while Sonam Bajwa, Amruta Khanvilkar and Abir Chatterjee found their best teachers in their parents.

Watch the video and find out what lessons they learnt from their teachers.