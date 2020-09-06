Spotify reportedly testing new ‘Car Mode’ layout and more features

Spotify is reportedly working on a new ‘Car Mode’ layout and a few other features, according to reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong.
Wong notes that Spotify is working on a new Car Mode homepage that shows larger grids of recommended playlists, and a banner telling users they can control Spotify through Google Assistant.
Spotify is also working on a new player UI for Car Mode that includes more options than the current version, like a shuffle button. It’s worth noting that it doesn’t include a repeat button, which would have been a nice addition.
Spotify is working on a new player UI for Car Mode pic.twitter.com/8Fy4bvud8J
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 5, 2020
Wong has also revealed that Spotify may soon allow free users play music offline for 30 minutes everyday. A screenshot of the feature within the app reads: “listen without internet for 30 minutes every day. No mobile data or Wi-Fi required.”
If Spotify actually ends up rolling out this feature it will definitely be a great addition for free users, and may even convince some users to switch to a paid subscription. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.
Lastly, Wong notes that Spotify is working on a new animation for when users like a song. The current ‘like’ button is simple and just switches to green, but Spotify is testing a more playful and animated button.
Source: @wongmjane