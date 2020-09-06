Spotify reportedly testing new ‘Car Mode’ layout and more features

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Spotify is reportedly working on a new ‘Car Mode’ layout and a few other features, according to reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong. 

Wong notes that Spotify is working on a new Car Mode homepage that shows larger grids of recommended playlists, and a banner telling users they can control Spotify through Google Assistant.

Spotify is also working on a new player UI for Car Mode that includes more options than the current version, like a shuffle button. It’s worth noting that it doesn’t include a repeat button, which would have been a nice addition.

Wong has also revealed that Spotify may soon allow free users play music offline for 30 minutes everyday. A screenshot of the feature within the app reads: “listen without internet for 30 minutes every day. No mobile data or Wi-Fi required.”

If Spotify actually ends up rolling out this feature it will definitely be a great addition for free users, and may even convince some users to switch to a paid subscription. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Lastly, Wong notes that Spotify is working on a new animation for when users like a song. The current ‘like’ button is simple and just switches to green, but Spotify is testing a more playful and animated button.

Source: @wongmjane 

