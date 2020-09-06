South Australians bracing for possible record-breaking spring heatwave

Eight South Australian districts could be affected by the weather from mid-morning onwards today, including the Mount Lofty Ranges.

South Australia is bracing for potentially record-breaking Spring temperatures mixed with rapid wind gusts. ()

Residents in the zones have been advised to secure and loose items on their properties and stay indoors if conditions worsen.

In Adelaide, the winds will see temperatures rise from a low of 17 up to 31C today — which would mark the city’s hottest September day ever recorded.

South Australian fire authorities have also said multiple districts, including the Mount Lofty Ranges, Kangaroo Island, Lower South East and the North West Pastoral, face a ‘Very High’ danger rating today.

Elsewhere, a trough and front is causing rain and gusty winds over southwest WA.

Another trough and onshore winds are bringing some showers to northeast NSW and eastern Queensland. Onshore winds around a broad high pressure system is triggering light showers over western Tasmania.

Here’s the weather across Australia on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Windy, cool-to-mild in the southwest. Sunny, warm in the southeast. Sunny, cool-to-mild in the north.

Similar wind gusts to South Australia’s, of up to 100km/h, are also expected to sweep across Victoria today as the weather system sitting over the Tasman Sea moves onshore.

The BoM has warned residents in locations stretching from Warrnambool, through Melbourne to Falls Creek that the gusts damage property if loose items aren’t strapped down or trees fall.

Melbourne can expect slightly cooler weather for the week, with maximum temperatures of around 20C and a mix of early sun and scattered showers on multiple days.

The city today will be windy, with a low of 11 and top of .

Mostly cloudy, cool-to-cold in the northeast. Fog then sunny, cool-to-mild in the southeast. Windy on the Alps. Sunny, cool-to-mild in the west.

There’s a strong wind warning today for Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

In Sydney, the temperatures are expected to stay between the low- to mid-20s all week with rain showers developing over the weekend. Today will be sunny with a low of 11 and top of 22.

Canberra should get cloudy and chilly weather this week with light winds and a chance of scattered rain. Today will be sunny, however, with a low of 3 and top of 20.

Hobart will be cloudy, with a low of 8 and top of 23.

Across the state: windy, mild in the southwest. Windy on the highlands. Mostly cloudy, warm in the southeast. Fog then sunny, cool-to-cold in the northwest. Mostly cloudy, cool in the northeast.

There’s a gale warning today for South West Coast and Central West Coast, and a strong wind warning for Central Plateau Lakes, South West Lakes, Far North West Coast, Upper East Coast, Lower East Coast and South East Coast.

Mostly sunny, very warm in the north. Sunny, warm-to-very warm over the interior and south.

Darwin is set for a balmy week ahead with maximum temperatures shooting up as high as 36C by tomorrow and plenty of sun until the weekend. Today will be sunny, with temperatures ranging between 22 and 35.

There’s a fire weather warning for severe fire danger for Darwin and Adelaide River and Northern Fire Protection Area.

Bushfires NT and NT Fire and Rescue Service advise you to:

Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now.

Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.securent.nt.gov.au , and www.bom.gov.au .

Call 000 (Triple Zero) in an emergency.

Showers, cool-to-mild in the southeast. Late shower, warm in the northeast. Sunny, very warm in the west.

There’s a strong wind warning today for Torres Strait, Peninsula Coast and Cooktown Coast.

Weekend showers that developed yesterday in Brisbane and the Gold Coast are forecast to stay around for most of the week but temperatures should stay in the mid-20s.

Brisbane has showers today, with a low of 17 and top of 23.

Further west, Perth may receive some showers during the working week however some cloud and sunny days can be expected for the coming weekend.

The city might see a shower, with a low of 13 and top of 19.

Around the state: showers easing, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Clearing shower, cool-to-cold in the south. Sunny, cool-to-mild in the northwest. Mostly sunny, very warm in the northeast.