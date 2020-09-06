Six ‘anti-lockdown protesters’ charged over NSW ‘Freedom Day’ rallies

NSW Police said today in a statement that two men, aged 45 and 34, were arrested at Sydney Olympic Park during the rallies.

The older man has since been charged with assaulting and resisting officers. Both men were charged with not complying with public health directions.

The pair have been granted conditional bail and are expected to appear at Burwood Local Court on September .

In Byron Bay, another four men were charged today after protests that were held yesterday on Johnsons Street and Bay Street.

A 34-year-old man was charged with assaulting and resisting an officer and granted conditional bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court on September 21.

Police also charged a 36-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 42-year-old man with resisting, hindering or obstructing police and were also bailed to appear at the same court on September 28.