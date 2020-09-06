Senior Japan ruling party member suggests early election: media By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


TOKYO () – Japan’s next prime minister could call a snap general election shortly after taking office next week, a senior member of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) said on Sunday, according to Kyodo news.

“Seeking a public mandate with a new cabinet that is fresh and enjoys high public support is one option on timing,” LDP General Council chief Shunichi Suzuki said on a TV programme, Kyodo reported.

After forming a cabinet, the new leader could immediately dissolve the lower house and call a snap election, Suzuki said, according to Kyodo.

The LDP will elect a new leader on Sept. 14 to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who abruptly announced his intention to resign on Aug. 28.

The lower house of parliament is expected to convene on Sept. 16 to choose a new prime minister, which is virtually guaranteed to be the LDP president because of the party’s majority in the chamber.

Yoshihide Suga, Abe’s chief cabinet secretary and longtime loyal supporter, is the frontrunner to win the leadership vote and become the next premier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR