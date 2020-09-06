Seahawks waive linebacker Shaquem Griffin

Griffin quickly became one of the NFL’s most inspiring players after overcoming having his left hand amputated as child to make it to the league.

The 25-year-old is set to go on waivers, where the other 31 NFL teams will have the opportunity to claim him. If he clears waivers, there’s always the possibility he ends up on Seattle’s practice squad.

Griffin played every game for the Seahawks over the past two seasons, recording 16 tackles and three quarterback hits.