‘SA TV industry robbed of a promising life’ – SABC mourns Thandeka Mdeliswa’s death

The SABC pays tribute to actress Thandeka Mdeliswa.

Mdeliswa reportedly died after being shot in an argument.

The actress was best known for her role as Khanya on the SABC series, Ikani.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it is saddened by the untimely passing of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa.

“The SABC is even more disturbed by news reports that her death came as a result of gunshot wounds.

“The South African television industry has indeed been robbed of a young, talented and promising life, violently and senselessly taken away from our society in its prime,” the public broadcaster said in a statement on Sunday.

The actress allegedly died after being shot at her family’s home in Evandar, Mpumalanga.

earlier reported that Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi alleged that two men went to the home, and had an argument with Mdeliswa’s brother.

It is alleged that, when the actress went to address the two men, the situation escalated and one of them grabbed his friend’s firearm and allegedly shot the actress.

The two men fled allegedly the scene.

The actress was known to millions of SABC 1 viewers as Khanya on the IsiNdebele drama series, Ikani.