Roosters Sonny Bill Williams won’t be guaranteed finals selection says Paul Gallen

Cronulla Sharks great Paul Gallen fears Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson will face some selection headaches surrounding Sonny Bill Williams for this year’s finals series.

The Roosters cushioned their spot in the top-four with an 18-6 win over the Raiders on Saturday night.

The match with Canberra was Williams’ first game back in the NRL since he last played for tricolours in 2014.

The 35-year-old came on midway during the second half for a 14-minute stint and finished the match with 37 run-metres from four hit-ups, per NRL.com stats.

Sonny Bill Williams (Getty)

For now, Gallen said he expected Williams to continue playing in limited minutes as he looks to regain his fitness since landing back at the Roosters last month.

“I think they will gradually increase his time,” Paul Gallen told Wide World Sports’ Final Whistle.

“I don’t think he will play much over 25 minutes a game. I certainly think getting a couple of games under his belt is going to be beneficial. He’s only going to grow each week.

“If he gets off the field after 30 or 40 minutes uninjured, he’s got to run and do fitness throughout the week as well. His fitness will improve.”

SBW admits to nerves in NRL return

But Gallen said the depth of the Roosters’ forward stocks could prove a selection headache for Robinson with Sitili Tupouniua and Poasa Faamausili having earned the right to be considered for selection.

The former NSW Origin captain said the Roosters coach wouldn’t hesitate to not include Williams in his side’s squad when the finals come around.

“It’s going to be a big issue if he actually stays in the team,” he said.

“Trent Robinson won’t be shy to make a tough decision. If he thinks it’s for the team’s best interest, he will leave Sonny out of the team.

“You’ve got Sitili Tupouniua and Poasa Faamausili.

“Tupouniua has been the one who’s been outstanding. When Boyd Cordner went out, he went to the left. When other guys went out, he went to the right and he played in the middle. He’s been outstanding for them.

Sonny Bill Williams officially makes his return for the Roosters

“For him to miss out playing in the semi-finals would be pretty tough on him.

“But it is Sonny Bill Williams.

“He has to improve, there’s no doubt about that. Heading into the semis I think he will.”