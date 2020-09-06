Rocky Mountain National Park’s Trail Ridge Road closed until further notice

Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park will close at 3 p.m. Sunday because of heavy smoke from the Cameron Peak wildfire.

The fire moved into the remote northern part of the park last Saturday, according to a national park news release. Critical fire conditions remain and the fire is intensifying Sunday afternoon. Park officials expect heavy smoke to cause poor visibility on the road.

Closures on Trail Ridge Road will be at Forest Canyon Overlook on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.

Old Fall River Road closed late Saturday night in Rocky Mountain National Park and will be closed until further notice. Additional trail closures include The Chapin Pass Trail off of Old Fall River Road, The North Fork Trail, The North Boundary Trail, and The Stormy Peaks Trail in the northeast area of the park and sixteen additional wilderness campsites in these areas.