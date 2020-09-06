Rihanna Steps Out With Bruises on Her Face, Reps Says She’s ‘Completely Fine’

Instagram

A representative for the ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker issues a statement as fans are concerned with the star after she was spotted sporting a black eye and swelling in her face.

Representatives for Rihanna have assured the star is “completely fine” after the star was spotted with bruises on her face on Friday (04Sep20).

In photos obtained by TMZ, the 32-year-old Work hitmaker was seen arriving at L.A. restaurant Giorgio Baldi with clearly visible marks on her face, prompting concern among fans.

During the visit, the singer kept a low profile – with staffers bringing out food and drinks to her in her vehicle. At one point, she removed her sunglasses, and paparazzi captured her black eye and swelling in her face.

However, in a statement to People, a representative explained, “Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face.”

“Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly,” they added.