Richmond Tigers’ Sydney Stack Callum Coleman-Jones, Gold Coast kebab strip club COVID-19 protocol breach reaction, Kane Cornes

The Richmond Tigers have been plagued with off-field indiscretions this season and so far it hasn’t affected their on-field performance.

But after the latest COVID-19 breach by Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones, it might just be the straw that breaks the camel’s back in their charge towards finals footy, says Kane Cornes.

Stack and Coleman-Jones were both sent home from Queensland last week and handed 10-match bans for their involvement in an ugly altercation outside a Gold Coast kebab shop after being thrown out of a strip club in the early hours of the morning.

It was a blatant breach of the COVID-19 protocols that AFL teams based in Queensland during the pandemic were required to follow under state government and league guidelines, and it cost Richmond a $100,000 fine – $75,000 and a further $25,000 suspended amount from a previous breach – to be included in Richmond’s 2021 soft cap.

The repeated controversy following Richmond this year has led to serious questions about whether there is a culture problem at the club, and whether it will eventually take its toll on their 2020 premiership campaign.

Callum Coleman-Jones Sydney Stack (Getty)

Former AFL star Kane Cornes is of the opinion that the constant scrutiny on Richmond will eventually have an effect on players and staff at a crucial point in the season.

“I think it’s a little chink in their armour,” Cornes said on the AFL Sunday Footy Show on Nine.

“Every time they’re going to face the media, we’re going to be talking about it. It does become tiresome.

“Premierships are hard to win, particularly back-to-back. You need everything going right for you and right now it’s not.”

Jack Riewoldt of the Tigers with Sydney Stack (Getty)

To date, Richmond have been able to put the off-field incidents behind them and deliver wins. They sit third on the AFL ladder and are still considered top flag contenders.

The situation at the club behind the scenes though is “delicate” says AFL insider Damien Barrett.

“If they have a third strike as a football club, they will have premiership points and draft picks removed,” Barrett said.

“That’s how delicate this club is right now.”

Richmond CEO Brendon Gale fronted media after the latest incident to defend the team’s culture amid persistent controversies and said Stack and Coleman-Jones would pay the $75,000 between the two of them, even though the former’s management is pushing back, ensuring the fallout drama will stretch on.

For Cornes, he believes all the progress the club has made in recent years has made them arrogant and that’s led them to the situation they find themselves in now.

“I’d like a broader discussion about what is going on at Richmond,” Cornes said.

“This is a club that has had success, that have been so strong culturally – now I just think the success has almost gone to their head.

“There’s definitely a sense of entitlement, a sense of arrogance about that club at the moment. From the comments Damien Hardwick made about John Longmire and his coaching earlier in the year, to tweets sent out by Jack Riewoldt, to hub demands that have been well publicised, to the groping indiscretions.

“The best clubs, the ones that I admire the most, are those dynasties that went about their work so humbly like Geelong, like Hawthorn of this era. That’s not what can be associated with Richmond at the moment.”

Dustin Martin and Sydney Stack (centre) celebrate a win in round 12 (Getty)

Echoing his arguments in a column last week for Wide World of Sports, AFL commentator Tony Jones said the Richmond duo were lucky to still have a job, considering the tentative position the AFL is in, trying to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic while completing the season scandal-free.

“If Channel Nine had sent you up there, there would be no second chances. If it was me, it would be instant dismissal. If you worked for a bank and you were sent up there, then you would be dismissed,” Jones said on the AFL Sunday Footy Show.

“What gets me, is people have lost their jobs at the AFL, and at Richmond. These two blokes, along with their teammates, are in a privileged position whereby they can go an kick a football and get paid well for it. And they still can’t abide by the rules that have been set out. There should be no second chances, they should be sacked.”

Richmond duo should have been sacked: TJ

Jones was challenged by Cornes on his “harsh” words considering he was not “as strong” on Collingwood’s Steele Sidebottom and his COVID-19 protocol breach earlier in the season.

But Jones was unapologetic in his criticism of Stack and Coleman-Jones.

“On the back of what clubs have been told time and time again because of the Steele Sidebottoms of this world, they should have known you do not put yourself in the position that they put themselves in,” he said.

“We’re talking about outside a strip club, kebab at 3.30 in the morning whatever it is, getting into a fight – as cliches go for knuckleheads it doesn’t get any better than that.

“I’m not Eddie, alright. I couldn’t give a tinker’s cuss about Collingwood or Steele Sidebottom. What I’m saying is with this particular case and this particular incident, they should be sacked.”