Rhea Chakraborty’s father reacts to his son Showik’s arrest by the NCB

Everyday a new revelation is made about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Only yesterday, when the Narcotics Control Bureau looked into the matter after several chats between Rhea and her manager indicated a drug angle, that the first official arrests were made.

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda were questioned by the NCB and their arrests were made. Reacting to this, his father, Indrajit Chakraborty told India Today, “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next is my daughter and I do not know who is next there after. You have effectively demolished a middle class family for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind.”

Furthermore, news of Rhea’s credit card being used to purchase drugs off the dark web have surfaced and she has been summoned by the NCB for investigation on the matter.