Report: Bucs signing QB Josh Rosen to practice squad

Rosen was released by the Dolphins on Friday after the team failed to find a trade for him. The 23-year-old had options to play for an organization with openings on their active roster, though it’s not necessarily surprising to see Rosen pick a practice squad role with the Buccaneers given the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

The 2018 10th overall pick hasn’t found much success in the NFL, though the Buccaneers coaching staff might be able to help him get back on track. Head coach Bruce Arians helped develop quarterbacks in several areas as an assistant, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was a starter in the NFL and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen worked with Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck while in Indianapolis.

Last season with the Dolphins, Rosen went 0-3, completing 53.2 percent of his passes for 567 yards and one touchdown against five interceptions.