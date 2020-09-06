Renault to be named Alpine from 2021 F1 season By

© . 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva
() – Renault (PA:) will rename its team Alpine from the 2021 season, the Formula One team said in a statement https://en.media.groupe.renault.com/news/alpine-f1-r-team-enters-formula-1-63c5-989c5.html ahead of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.
The team will take on the new name and also have a new color scheme with the French national colors of red, white and blue replacing yellow and black.
“Alpine is a beautiful brand, powerful and vibrant, that brings a smile to the faces of its followers,” new chief executive Luca de Meo said in a statement.
“By introducing Alpine, a symbol of French excellence, to the most prestigious of the world’s automotive disciplines, we are continuing the adventure of manufacturers in a renewed sport.
“We are bringing a dream brand alongside the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by enthusiasts. Alpine will also bring its values to the F1 paddock: elegance, ingenuity, and audacity.”
Loss-making Renault, under De Meo, had announced a new organisational structure focused on core brands rather than geographical regions, with Renault F1 team principal Cyril Abiteboul overseeing one of the four divisions.
