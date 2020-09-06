Ray Fisher Claps Back at Studio Bosses as He Denies Being Uncooperative in Joss Whedon Investigation

WENN

The Cyborg depicter has fired back at Warner Brothers, accusing the studio bosses of smear campaign and denying being uncooperative in Whedon misconduct investigation.

Actor Ray Fisher has clapped back at claims from Warner Bros. bosses that he’s not cooperating with an investigation into misconduct claims he made “Justice League” director Joss Whedon.

Back in July (20), Fisher aired his grievances against the filmmaker, accusing him of “abusive and unprofessional” behaviour.

The Cyborg actor’s claims have since caused Warner Bros. to launch a misconduct investigation into Whedon and Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, producers of the 2017 flick.

According to a statement released by studio executives, Fisher has not been cooperating with an independent third party investigator, who was hired at his request – allegations he’s refuted.

Taking to social media, the star hit back at the company’s statement while thanking fans on Twitter for their continued support.

“Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power. I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and @sagaftra immediately after,” Ray tweeted on Saturday.

In the email that Ray sent to his team, he said that he ended the interview early because he felt he needed to consult with his team before proceeding with the call.

Ray added, “It’s also worth noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses. @wbpictures has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I’m ready to meet the challenge.”

Officials from the studio have yet to respond to Fisher’s latest comments.