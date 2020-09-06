Ranking best NFL defenses entering 2020 season

The Los Angeles Chargers went into the offseason knowing they would rely on their defense to win. An offense with Tyrod Taylor or Justin Herbert at quarterback will need a defense capable of generating turnovers and shutting down the passing game.

We don’t expect that to be an issue for Los Angeles. This is the best secondary in the NFL with shutdown corner Casey Hayward and All-Pro defensive backs Chris Harris Jr. Even with the serious injury to Derwin James, these Chargers still have Desmond King in the back end. It will be difficult for opposing receivers to get open. Now add in the recently extended Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram creating havoc off the edge and Linval Joseph collapsing the pocket inside, it’s a nightmare for quarterbacks. If rookie Kenneth Murray lives up to his first-round billing, this could even become a top-three defense this year.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh’s defense nearly carried it to the playoffs in 2019 despite the team playing most of the season with a No. 3 quarterback and an inconsistent rushing attack. There’s plenty of credit to go around for this unit’s emergence, but Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt are the crucial ingredients to this group’s dominance.

Watt is a monster off the edge, racking up an absurd 36 quarterback hits, 14.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 2019. Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick is the playmaker capable of incredible pick-sixes, and the trade to acquire him will go down as one of the best moves in this team’s recent history. Don’t look past the likes of Stephon Tuitt and Cameron Heyward, who help make one of the NFL’s best defensive lines. If Devin Bush takes the next step, this defense gets even scarier.

4. New Orleans Saints