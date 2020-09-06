Portugal vs Croatia live stream: How to watch the UEFA Nations League game online

While we wait for European top tiers like the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and others to get underway, the best players from the region are back in action competing in the Nations League.

Domestic football seasons are yet to kick off in Europe, but we’re already into the international ‘break’ with the return of the UEFA Nations League. The 2020/21 iteration began on Thursday with the rest of the first raft of games taking place this month including this clash between Portugal and Croatia. We’ve got all of the details on how to live stream Portugal vs Croatia online no matter where you are in the world.

A protracted end to the 2019/20 season meant the planned Euro 2020 tournament had to be postponed until next summer. That means the UEFA Nations League is the first time European fans have seen their national teams competing in quite some time.

Portugal lifted the inaugural UEFA Nations League trophy and will be looking to be the first team to retain the title in the 2020/21 campaign. The team has won five of its last six competitive games in late-2019 European Championship qualifiers so is in good form going into the game. Tonight’s tie also takes place in the very same stadium in which Fernando Santos lifted the inaugural Nations League cup.

Following 2018 FIFA World Cup final disappointment, the Croatian national team will be looking to get off to a winning start in the Nations League. The Blazers are unbeaten in their last six outings, including five European Championship qualifiers and one friendly played in 2019, so will be looking to continue that form today.

After such a long break from international games, a truncated pre-season, and domestic football on the horizon, team form will, however, be out of the window making for an unpredictable and entertaining affair regardless of the result. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Portugal vs Croatia no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Portugal vs Croatia: Where and when?

Saturday’s UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Croatia takes place behind closed doors at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, with kick-off set for 7:45pm local time.

That also makes it a 7:45pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT start for U.S. folks tuning. It’s a 4:45am AEST kick-off on Sunday morning for those tuning in from Australia.

Watch Portugal vs Croatia online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S. and UK broadcasters of the UEFA Nations League further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the Portugal vs Croatia game, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,

Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN

now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.