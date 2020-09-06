Photos: Rhea Chakraborty arrives for questioning at the NCB office

After the arrest of Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and house staff member, Dipesh Sawant, Rhea Chakraborty have been summoned for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau.



The actor was summoned for questioning after her brother, Showik was arrested yesterday for being involved with drugs though nothing was found on him when investigated. An NCB officer was spotted at Rhea’s residence in Mumbai and she was then escorted by the Mumbai Police and taken to the NCB office for questioning.