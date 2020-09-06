Philippines reports 2,839 new coronavirus infections, 85 more deaths By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

Filipinos queue for government aid amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quezon

MANILA () – The Philippines health ministry on Sunday reported 2,839 new coronavirus cases and 85 more deaths, bringing the country’s total tally of infections to 237,365 and fatalities to 3,875.

The Department of Health also said 23,074 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 184,687.

