Philippines reports 2,839 new coronavirus infections, 85 more deaths By

© . Filipinos queue for government aid amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quezon
MANILA () – The Philippines health ministry on Sunday reported 2,839 new coronavirus cases and 85 more deaths, bringing the country’s total tally of infections to 237,365 and fatalities to 3,875.
The Department of Health also said 23,074 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 184,687.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.