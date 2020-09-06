Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Feeling His ‘Calmest’ When Trying to Kill Wife Sharon in Drug-Fuelled Rage

WENN

While the Black Sabbath rock star says the attempted murder was not one of his proudest moments, he admits he felt tranquil during the violent incident.

Ozzy Osbourne felt his “calmest” while attempting to kill his wife Sharon during a drug-fuelled rage back in 1989.

In an interview with Britain’s The Sun newspaper, the music manager set the scene of the incident, explaining she had put their kids – Kelly, 35, Aimee, 37, and Jack, 34, who were all children at the time – to bed before indulging in some light reading.

According to Sharon, Ozzy then entered the room and sat across from her on a sofa – but she didn’t recognise her husband as his demeanour was completely different.

“He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down and I just couldn’t get through to him and he just said, ‘We’ve come to a decision that you’ve got to die,’ ” she recalled.

Before she had time to defend herself, Ozzy had lunged across the chair and began to throttle her. Despite the incredible violence of the attack, she described him as “very calm” as he pinned her down on the ground.

Fighting for her life, Sharon managed to scramble and press a panic button in the room and, before she knew it, police officers had arrived at the property. Despite the staggering danger of the situation, however, Ozzy felt tranquil throughout the whole ordeal.

“I felt the calmest I had ever felt in my life,” he explained. “I was just peaceful. It’s not exactly one of my greatest achievements.”

The Black Sabbath rocker woke up in Amersham jail in Buckinghamshire, England with limited recollection of the events that had transpired, and he was informed by a policeman that he had been arrested for attempted murder.

He was subsequently sent to treatment for six months, and the couple managed to move past the traumatic incident. They’ve now been married for 38 years.