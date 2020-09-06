Overview of the top 5 DEXs by total trade volume By Cointelegraph

Powering DeFi market: Overview of the top 5 DEXs by total trade volume

One of the most groundbreaking advancements to come out from within the realm of blockchain technology is the concept of a decentralized exchange. In its most basic form, a DEX can be thought of as a cryptocurrency buy/sell platform that allows its users to facilitate monetary exchanges without the need of any assets having to make their way to the exchange itself, reducing the risk of thefts, hacks and other human-related errors. Furthermore, owing to their intrinsic design, DEXs are better equipped to prevent issues such as price manipulation, trade volume inflation, etc.

Similarly, from an operational standpoint, it’s important to understand that there are essentially two types of DEXs. The first one simply matches the orders of various buyers and sellers — with the entire process carried out on-chain. Examples of this type of DEX include ’ Dexeos and Newdex.

Uniswap

Balancer

Kyber

