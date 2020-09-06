One dead and seven injured in Birmingham knife attack as manhunt launched

Police have launched a murder probe after a man was fatally stabbed while seven others were hurt during a terrifying series of ‘random’ attacks.

A major incident has been declared in Birmingham after emergency services were called to several scenes in the city centre between 12.30am and 2.20am on Sunday.

West Midlands Police have confirmed that one man has tragically lost his life while seven others are being treated for their injuries.







The force said in a statement said: “We can now confirm that we’ve launched a murder investigation following the events in Birmingham city centre overnight.

“A man has tragically died. Another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries and five others have also been injured, although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.







“We believe the incidents, which took place between 12.30am and 2.20am, are linked and we’re doing all we can to find whoever was responsible.”

The force said it was at scenes across the city, including Livery Street, Irving Street and Hurst Street.

It urged witnesses or people who have CCTV or mobile phone footage to contact police.







Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, who is responsible for policing in Birmingham, said: “The events during the early hours of this morning are tragic, shocking and understandably frightening.

“Please be assured that we are doing absolutely everything we can to find whoever was responsible and try to understand what exactly happened.

“We have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. Your safety is always our priority and that’s why you’ll see an increase in officers on the streets.

“In the meantime, we’d ask anyone who’s in the city to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to us.”

The senior police man said there was “absolutely no suggestion at all” the series of stabbings was related to terrorism.

Mr Graham added the stabbings appeared to be a random attack and there was no evidence the incident was motivated by hate towards any particular group nor gang-related.

“Clearly those of you who know Birmingham city centre know that Hurst Street is part of the gay community’s night- economy but there’s absolutely no suggestion at this point that this was in any way, shape or form motivated by hate.”

Asked whether the incident was gang related, he said: “At this stage we can’t find a particular motive but it does appear to be random in terms of the selection of the people who were attacked.”







He also said there was no evidence to show it was related to “people squabbling over tables” in the city centre.

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson added: “Last night’s events are truly terrible and have shocked the people of Birmingham, the West Midlands and the country.

“My first thoughts are with the victims and their families at this .

“I have every faith in West Midlands Police, who are working extremely quickly on this investigation.

“My thanks also go to the ambulance and hospital staff who are working around the clock to help those who have been injured.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked emergency services who responded to the horrifying scenes.







Johnson said: “All my thoughts are with those affected by the terrible incident in Birmingham last night.

“My thanks to the emergency services who are working hard at the scene.”

Nathan Hudson, from West Midlands Ambulance Service, told reporters that ambulances were sent to Birmingham city centre from around midnight.

He said: “We were able to send about a total number of 14 ambulances, 11 ambulance paramedic officers including myself.

“Ambulance staff treated a total of seven patients, five were taken to the new Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

“Three have suffered critical injuries and sadly one man has lost his life.

“Two further patients were transported to Heartlands Hospital and an outpatient with minor injuries was not transported with ambulance assets.”