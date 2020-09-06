Odds for NASCAR race at Darlington: Expert picks & favorites to win Sunday’s race

Picking a winner based on the odds for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN) is tricky since the Southern 500 is so much longer than each of the pair of races the series ran at this track when it returned to live racing back in May. This 500-mile race tends to be a war of attrition.

Of course, with that said, there’s little reason to pick against the drivers who won those two Darlington races in the spring. They’re the same two drivers who have dominated much of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Nobody should be surprised to see Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin atop the odds board for Sunday’s race at Darlington. They enter the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs first and second, respectively, in the points standings. And together, they have won exactly half of the 26 races thus far this season.

Below are the complete Vegas odds to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington, plus our top three picks of drivers who could end up taking the checkered flag.

NASCAR odds to win at Darlington

Harvick won the first of two previously unscheduled Darlington races this season in May, which marked NASCAR’s return to live racing after a two-month hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A few nights later, Hamlin took the checkered flag in the second Darlington race.

Below are the complete odds to win Sunday’s NASCAR race at Darlington, courtesy of Sports Insider.

Driver Odds to win Darlington race Denny Hamlin +300 Kevin Harvick +300 Martin Truex Jr. +750 Brad Keselowski +1000 Kyle Busch +1000 Chase Elliott +1200 Joey Logano +1800 Erik Jones +2500 Kurt Busch +2500 Ryan Blaney +2500 Aric Almirola +2800 Alex Bowman +3300 Jimmie Johnson +3300 Clint Bowyer +4000 Matt DiBenedetto +5000 Tyler Reddick +5000 William Byron +5000 Christopher Bell +7500 Austin Dillon +8000 Cole Custer +10000 Matt Kenseth +15000 Ryan Newman +15000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 Chris Buescher +25000 Bubba Wallace +25000 John Hunter Nemechek +50000 Ty Dillon +50000 Daniel Suarez +75000 JJ Yeley +75000 Michael McDowell +75000 Brennan Poole +100000 Corey LaJoie +100000 James Davison +100000 Joey Gase +100000 Josh Bilicki +100000 Quin Houff +100000 Reed Sorenson +100000 Ryan Preece +100000 Timmy Hill +100000

Hamlin statistically is the best driver in the field at Darlington. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones failed to make the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, but Jones, who won last year’s Southern 500, is second to Hamlin in terms of career driver rating at this track.

Below are the top 10 driver ratings at Darlington among those in Sunday’s field. (Driver ratings compiled from 2005-2020 races among active drivers at Darlington.)

Denny Hamlin, 106.7 Erik Jones, 106.6 Kevin Harvick, 103.5 Kyle Busch, 102.9 Brad Keselowski, 99.9 Martin Truex Jr., 99.6 Jimmie Johnson, 95.3 Joey Logano, 89.5 Matt Kenseth, 89.1 Ryan Newman, 88.4

The formula to determine the starting lineup of Sunday’s race (and all others moving forward without qualifying) took into account points standings and results from the previous race. So Chase Elliott, who finished second last week at Daytona and also recorded the fastest lap of the race, will start on the pole Sunday at Darlington.

Which is good news for the No. 9 team, as the pole has produced the most Darlington wins among all starting positions.

Below is the breakdown of wins by starting position in the 118-race history of the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington.



https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/90/a8/darlington-stats-090320_74jkg86rut051b3n2u25240j9.png?t=1412578068,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



NASCAR at Darlington expert picks

(Statistics are Loop Data from 2005 – present)

1. Denny Hamlin

Career stats at Darlington:

Three wins, top fives, 13 top 10s and one pole in 16 starts

Average finish of 7.188 (second-best)

Average running position of 8.131 (series-best)

Driver rating of 106.7 (series-best)

Hamlin is too strong of a favorite not to pick. This speed his team has this season combined with his track record at Darlington makes him the strongest contender. He also will start the race on the front row with Elliott.

2. Kevin Harvick

Career stats at Darlington:

Two wins, 10 top fives, 14 top 10s and two poles in 25 starts

Average finish of 11.235 (sixth-best)

Average running position of 10.948 (fifth-best)

Driver rating of 103.5 (third-best)

On the same note, Harvick is another strong favorite for good reason, and we can’t ignore it. While his Darlington stats aren’t on the level of those of Hamlin, Harvick certainly has the speed to win another race on an intermediate track.

3. Martin Truex Jr.

Career stats at Darlington:

One win, two top fives, eight top 10s in 16 starts

Average finish of 11.125 (fifth-best)

Average running position of 11.138 (sixth-best)

Driver Rating of 99.6 (sixth-best)

Truex is on a ridiculous, eight-race streak of top-four finishes, including what at one point was five straight third-place finishes. That speed suggests he has to break through for his second win of the season at some point, right?