NRL news | Knights blame Ben Cummins for fiery Sharks clash, Ponga-Townsend hit

The Knights are privately blaming referee Ben Cummins for Friday night’s fiery clash against the Sharks.

In one of the most spiteful games of the season, there were several flare-ups, high shots and an ugly spear tackle, culminating in the send-off of Sharks half Chad Townsend for a shoulder charge on Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga.

With spots in the top eight up for grabs, there was plenty on the line for both teams and the Knights believe Cronulla tried to rattle their young side.

From the start, the niggle was on and three Sharks ended up on report as well as the Townsend send-off.

“It should have been stamped out by the officials early on and then maybe it wouldn’t have escalated,” a Knights source said.

Newcastle Knights star Kalyn Ponga and referee Ben Cummins during a spiteful clash with Cronulla. (Getty)

WESTS TIGERS STARS STUNG INTO ACTION

Wins don’t come any more dramatic than the Tigers’ remarkable 34-32 win over Manly, with several Tigers proving emphatic points to the critics and coach Michael Maguire.

Long shots to make the finals, the Tigers were criticised for their ‘soft’ approach and several players on the outer took the opportunity to hit back at their detractors.

Halves Luke Brooks and Benji Marshall – who have copped much of the brunt from fans and media – created three tries between them and were outstanding.

It was a timely performance from veteran Marshall, who was told by the club only last week that there is no room for him in 2021.

Utility back Adam Doueihi, regarded by many as not the answer to the fullback problem, was outstanding with two tries in the centres while Moses Mbye, who has taken over at fullback, was also strong.

The Tigers have a slight chance of making the finals after ending Manly’s chances, but need to keep winning and rely on Cronulla to continue losing.

Wests Tigers playmaker Benji Marshall shapes to pass during his side’s win over Manly. (Getty)

WALKER COMPLETES CAREER TRY MILESTONE

It wasn’t a great night for Souths against title favourites Melbourne on Friday.

But it was a milestone game for in-form pivot Cody Walker, who completed a rare career ‘grand slam’ with his slick solo try in the first half.

Walker had scored against every team in the NRL prior to Friday night – except the Storm.

But he ticked that final box at ANZ Stadium and is now one of the few players in the game to score against all 15 rival clubs.

Walker is in career-best form and didn’t lose any fans with a whole-hearted display against the crack Storm outfit.

Rabbitohs playmaker Cody Walker makes a break to score his milestone try against Melbourne. (Getty)

EELS LIVEWIRE HEADED TO ENGLAND

The Eels are missing the class of boom five-eighth Dylan Brown, but have come up with a handy stop-gap in former Dragons Jai Field.

The livewire Field, who once scored 75 tries in a season as a youngster, scored a crucial try in the win over the Warriors yesterday and was dangerous with ball in hand.

But Field’s stay at the Eels will be a short one – the tiny playmaker is set to join English club Wigan in 2021.

Field will replace either Jackson Hastings, who looks set to try his hand in rugby union, or another try ace, Bevan French, who wants another crack at the NRL.