NRL news, Josh Reynolds and Russell Packer walk out on Tigers in Manly win

The Wests Tigers staged one of the most memorable comebacks in recent memory against Manly on Saturday night, but they did it without two of their highest-paid stars.

The Daily Telegraph reports playmaker Josh Reynolds and front-rower Russell Packer reportedly walked out of Brookvale Oval at half-time with their team trailing 20-12.

Fox Sports cameras reportedly caught the duo leaving the stadium. Injured utility Michael Chee Kam is also understood to have left the venue.

Reynolds and Packer explained their shocking decision to Michael Maguire on Sunday morning, reportedly telling the veteran coach they were feeling cold.

Russell Packer and Josh Reyonlds walked out on the Tigers on Saturday night. (Getty)

“Look there’s no hard and fast rule they have to be at games,” Maguire told News Corp. “Russ was our 19th man and Josh came to be around the boys.”

Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe, however, wasn’t as forgiving in his assessment of $850,000-a-year Reynolds and $750,000 Packer.

“The actions are not acceptable from my perspective. We are focused on ensuring every single person, player coach administrator board members actions are in complete alignment with the expectation of higher standards,” Pascoe told Fox Sports.’

“The behaviours you walk past are the behaviours you accept and we won’t walk past these, they need to be addressed and not accepted.”