NRL news | David Nofoaluma NSW Origin case, Brad Fittler’s one worry with try-scoring winger

NSW coach Brad Fittler has admitted that David Nofoaluma is mounting a huge case to replace Blake Ferguson in the Blues State of Origin team, but is concerned about the Wests Tigers winger’s kick reception.

Nofoaluma scored a hat-trick as the Tigers beat Manly 34-32 in a Saturday night thriller. He is the NRL’s leading try-scorer, with 17 four-pointers through as many rounds, and is hunting down a NSW debut.

But Nofoaluma hasn’t convinced Fittler that he’s ready to step up into Origin.

Freddy cited a dropped ball that indirectly led to a 58th-minute Manly try as a worry. Nofoaluma misjudged a Daly Cherry-Evans bomb, dropping it backwards and conceding a line dropout; Sea Eagles lock Jake Trbojevic scored in the following set.

The costly mistake was one of three handling errors from Nofoaluma in the game.

Fittler said that he wanted Nofoaluma’s defensive game to be impeccable, especially as a smaller winger who could be targeted by ruthless opposition kicking plans.

Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma scores one of his three tries against Manly. (Getty)

Fittler was asked by Blues great Peter Sterling on The Sunday Footy Show if he’d seen a better winger than Nofoaluma this season, with Sterlo remarking: “His form is as good as any winger I’ve seen this year.”

Fittler replied: “Well, he’s playing right wing; Fergo’s been right wing, hasn’t scored a try all year.

“He scored three tries [against Manly], he’s leading the try-scoring; he’s been incredible, the way he’s scoring them. But he dropped a ball, which also wasn’t good, and he brought Manly back into the game.

“The big thing is, when you’re a little winger, you’ve got to nail that part of your game because the good teams will come at you.

“If you looked at Penrith, their wingers are workers and they’re not that tall. Early on, Brisbane went at them and nearly came up with a couple of errors but didn’t quite get a try.

“One thing you’ve got to be doing is catching the ball and you’ve got to be making that the best part of your game.”

Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma runs in heavy traffic against Manly. (Getty)

Nofoaluma, 26, is listed at 182cm and 94kg by Wests Tigers. Ferguson, 30, is listed at 191cm and 102kg by the Eels.

While Ferguson is regarded as one of the NRL’s premier set-starters, with his powerful runs from deep in his own territory, Nofoaluma is no slouch in that regard. He ran for 164 metres against Manly, with 31 kick return metres, 34 post-contact metres and two line breaks.

“He’s hard to tackle,” Fittler said.

“You know what’s good too: he doesn’t stop. He doesn’t just sort of run in, he’ll skip across field and he’ll skip four or five players and keep going. He just runs to space.

“He must be a nightmare, he must be so strong to try to dominate in the tackle. He always seems to be getting quick play-the-balls as well.”

Former NSW captain Paul Gallen added: “He’s good coming out of the back-field. He’s like the Panthers wingers, [Brian] To’o and that.

“They get their sets started better than most wingers in the competition and he [Nofoaluma] is pretty similar. Really strong, gets good play-the-balls.”

NSW have often been reluctant to choose smaller wingers for Origin. If Nofoaluma unseated Ferguson, he would likely be partnering another lighter body in 183cm, 88kg Storm star Josh Addo-Carr.