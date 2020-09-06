NRL news, Chad Townsend Kalyn Ponga hit, Sharks accept early guilty plea

Sharks playmaker Chad Townsend has accepted an early guilty plea for a shoulder charge on Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga and will miss the remainder of the regular season.

Townsend sent the NRL world into pandemonium on Friday night when he rocketed himself into an unsuspecting Ponga off a 20-metre restart in the Sharks’ loss to the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium.

It was just the third time this year a player had been sent directly from the field, but there was a belief that Townsend may have had a case to argue, having already committed to the challenge when referee Ben Cummins whistled for Ponga to retake his tap.

On Sunday afternoon the Sharks confirmed that the playmaker would be accepting the early guilty plea, earning him three weeks on the sideline but avoiding a five-week potential suspension had he failed to successfully appeal the grade three charge at the NRL Judiciary.

Townsend sent off for Ponga hit. (Twitter) (Twitter)

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler believed the punishment didn’t much the crim.

“Not at all,” Fittler emphatically replied when asked if he agreed with the suspension.

“He just came out, the circumstances changed, the referee was talking, Kalyn stopped. I can’t believe he got that long.

“But if he took the early plea it means he felt like he’s highly guilty. So, take the three weeks, Chad. Go and do some training and get back and see if you can help your team in the semis if they make it.”

It’s a big loss for the Sharks who need all the help they can get as they teeter dangerously close to falling out of finals contention.