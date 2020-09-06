Novak Djokovic US Open default

Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from the US Open for hitting and felling a lineswoman with a ball.

The world No.1 and tournament favourite, who was trying to add to his haul of 17 Grand Slams, pleaded his case with officials for 10 minutes but was kicked out of the New York major.

Djokovic whacked a ball towards the back of the court in a moment of frustration, without looking where it was going, after dropping serve in the first set to trail 5-6 in his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta.

The ball hit the lineswoman in the head/neck area, dropping her to the ground. The lineswoman grabbed her throat after falling. Djokovic quickly ran to her aid but the damage was done.

Novak Djokovic checks on a US Open lineswoman after hitting her with a ball, sparking his default. (AP)

Djokovic then argued his case to chair umpire Aurelie Tourte and tournament referee Soeren Friemel, to no avail. The incident was met with an instant, mandatory sanction.

“Players have been defaulted for less,” said Darren Cahill, the veteran Australian coach who was courtside in Arthur Ashe Stadium commentating for ESPN. “I think the tournament made the right decision.”

“She doesn’t have to go to hospital for this,” Djokovic said, trying to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic leaves Arthur Ashe Stadium after being defaulted from the US Open. (Getty)

The Serbian great was a clear favourite to win the US Open, as he has done three times previously.

The field of the Grand Slam has been decimated due to COVID-19 and fellow icons Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are not playing.

Djokovic was the only male player left in the US Open draw to have won a Grand Slam. He won his 17th major at the Australian Open in January and was undefeated for this year.

Yet 2020 has also been mired in controversy for Djokovic.

He hosted the ill-fated Adria Tour amid the coronavirus pandemic, which featured packed crowds and no social distancing. Djokovic and several other players caught COVID-19.

The world No.1 also quit as president of the ATP Players’ Council in order to launch a rival players association – the Professional Tennis Players Association – in what was viewed as a blatant power play.

This latest incident will cement Djokovic as a polarising figure in the sport, despite his legendary status as a player.

The Serbian, 33, already had a fraught relationship with the US Open. In 2008, he was booed off the court after winning a spiteful quarter-final match against Andy Roddick then almost came to blows with the American favourite in the locker room.