Novak Djokovic US Open default, hitting lineswoman

Novak Djokovic, when asked about his temper issues four years ago, was bemused. Irritated. Angry, even.

The incident in question? Djokovic whacked a ball into the stands during the 2016 ATP Finals in London, after becoming frustrated in a match against Dominic Thiem. There had already been a wild incident at that year’s French Open, when Djokovic launched his racquet backwards and nearly hit a line judge.

The reporter’s question, an inquiry that has gone viral since Djokovic was kicked out of the US Open: “Does it concern you one day that will cost you dearly? If it hit someone?”

Djokovic responded: “You guys are unbelievable.”

Reporter: “Why is it unbelievable?”

Djokovic: “Because you’re always picking these kinds of things.”

The reporter kept probing, saying: “If that ball had hit a spectator, it could have been serious.”

Djokovic’s arrogant response: “It could have been, yes. It could have snowed in the O2 Arena as well, but it didn’t.”

Djokovic’s eyebrow-raising 2016 comments about his temper

Novak Djokovic after hitting a lineswoman at the US Open, which got him kicked out of the Grand Slam. (AP)

It snowed at the US Open on Monday (AEST). Then it snowballed, engulfing Djokovic’s career and legacy.

Djokovic was defaulted from the tournament for striking a lineswoman in the throat, recklessly hitting a ball towards the back of the court.

The world No.1 lost a golden opportunity to close ground on Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (19) in the Grand Slam race, missing out on winning an 18th major, at a tournament from which his great rivals were absent.

But Djokovic lost far more than that. If he’d already lost the love of much of the tennis public, today marked the day where he may also have lost its respect.

“Now whether he likes it or not, he’s going to be the bad guy the rest of his career,” iconic tennis villain John McEnroe said on ESPN. “It’ll be interesting to see how he handles it.

“He’s got a lot of things going for him but this is obviously a stain that he’s not going to be able to erase, whether he likes it or not.

“I’m just amazed, amazed that he did something as bone-headed as that in a situation where he was the overwhelming favourite.”

Novak Djokovic checks on a US Open lineswoman after hitting her with a ball, sparking his default. (AP)

Novak Djokovic checks on a US Open lineswoman who he hit with a ball. He was defaulted from the event. (Getty)

The lineswoman incident was bad enough. It was not intentional but it was reckless. It was clear grounds for disqualification yet Djokovic argued the point for 10 minutes, knowing what was at stake.

“You’re going to choose a default in this situation?” he asked the chair umpire and tournament referee. “My career, Grand Slam, centre stage?”

Djokovic then fled Flushing Meadows without facing questions from the press. It was unbecoming of the world No.1, let alone a historic champion.

Novak Djokovic pleads with a US Open official before he was defaulted for hitting a lineswoman. (AP)

It added to the distaste, which has lingered around Djokovic despite his legend. McEnroe mused that perhaps Djokovic’s only way forward post-US Open was to embrace the villain role that has often been foisted upon him.

Dislike of Djokovic festered among a sizeable portion of tennis fans as he quit matches early in his career. He alienated fans in New York long before the lineswoman incident, picking a fight with American favourite Andy Roddick and rowdy spectators at the 2008 tournament.

He became a three-time US Open champion, a career Grand Slam winner, an all-time great. Arguably greater than Federer and Nadal yet still, lukewarm admiration.

Djokovic incident will change tennis: Woodbridge

Many tennis fans disliked Djokovic on dubious grounds; he simply rubbed them the wrong way, or more pointedly, he was simply not Roger or Rafa. Other fans gave him a grudging admiration, warranted by his immense record.

After 2020, anyone who felt inclined to dislike Djokovic has far more solid justifications and for that, he has no one to blame but himself.

The Adria Tour was a debacle. To host a tournament during the COVID-19 pandemic, partying shirtless in nightclubs when not playing to packed stadiums, was the height of hubris. Djokovic and several fellow players contracted coronavirus for their troubles.

Djokovic’s power grab right before the US Open, with tennis just getting back on its feet after the pandemic shutdown, was blasted by Federer, Nadal and Australian great Todd Woodbridge, who branded it “tone deaf”.

The world No.1 quit as ATP Players’ Council president to launch the rebel Professional Tennis Players’ Association, an ill-timed attempt to wrest more control of the game away from tournaments. This from a player who has earned $196 million in prize money, the most in tennis history; the $343,000 he lost with disqualification from the US Open was a relative pittance.

Djokovic always claims that he’s acting from good intentions, from a desire to do the right thing for tennis and the world at large. That claim, this year at least, has fallen somewhere between misguided and delusional.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic leaves Arthur Ashe Stadium after being defaulted from the US Open. (Getty)

As he did after the Adria Tour, Djokovic fled from accountability when he left Flushing Meadows without explaining the lineswoman incident. He put out a carefully-worded statement that offered apologies but saved him from facing his wrongdoing.

Sorry that I helped spread coronavirus with people dying worldwide. Sorry that I whacked that lady in the throat. See you at the French Open.

That teflon-coated sense of entitlement, that instinct to shield oneself from facing consequences, is not exclusive to tennis but is rife within the upper echelons of the game. Few sports require such supreme levels of self-superiority, nor do they nurture it quite like a game in which Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have become demi-gods.

Roger and Rafa have always maintained an air of humility and commonality, of good sense and fine sportsmanship despite their extraordinary status. Djokovic, curiously, has rarely been credited the same.

Having built his career from the devastation of the Balkans war, Djokovic knows all too well the ugly side of life. The Novak Djokovic Foundation, which was the beneficiary of his ill-fated Adria Tour, focuses on early-life education for children affected by violence and poverty.

The Serbian hero is generous with his time at tournaments, more so than nearly any other top player. He is beloved by his fans; they rank right alongside Federer and Nadal supporters as the most diehard in tennis.

Novak Djokovic shows his frustration on the way to winning an eighth Australian Open. (Getty)

But at the Australian Open this year, as Djokovic surged towards a record eighth title, the crowd barracked for his opponent, Dominic Thiem. Not even at the scene of his greatest triumph has he truly won hearts and minds among the greater mob.

This disastrous 2020 season has put an end to any hopes that he might do so. Again, the fault this time is solely his. He simply has not learned from past mistakes.

Djokovic was undefeated this year before he defaulted to Pablo Carreno Busta at the US Open.

It may prove the biggest loss of his career, above and beyond the confines of the court.