Novak Djokovic US Open default, hitting lineswoman

Novak Djokovic is under fire for hiding from the media, after being sensationally defaulted out of the US Open during his fourth round match this morning.

The world No.1 was disqualified after accidentally hitting a lineswoman with a ball, after he dropped serve late in the first set against Pablo Carreno Busta.

But instead of facing questions for his actions, Djokovic skipped the post-match media conference, instead choosing to release a carefully-worded statement hours later, by which time he’d already fled New York.

It’s not the first time this year Djokovic has been forced to beg for the public’s forgiveness. In July, he said he was “deeply sorry” for the harm caused by the Adria Tour debacle, which saw four players, including Djokovic himself, test positive to COVID-19 and drew worldwide condemnation.

On that occasion he also apologised via a statement.

Novak Djokovic pleads with a US Open official before he was defaulted for hitting a lineswoman. (AP)

According to former Australian Davis Cup player Sam Groth, Djokovic should have answered questions from the media this morning.

“The biggest disappointment is that within 30 minutes of being defaulted he just got in a car and left the site, he didn’t front up to the press conference,” Groth told Wide World of Sports.

“I think we can all agree (hitting the lineswoman) wasn’t on purpose, it wasn’t done with malice. But I think for a guy who’s now the co-president of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), the number one seed, the favourite, he’s messed up and he should have fronted the press.”

Groth said this morning was a chance for Djokovic to prove his leadership qualities by speaking publicly, rather than hiding behind a statement.

Novak Djokovic checks on a US Open lineswoman after hitting her with a ball, sparking his default. (AP)

“He should have made that statement in person, whether it was 30 minutes after the match or three hours after the match. He could have gone and locked himself away, got his thoughts together and then spoken to the press,” Groth said.

“As someone who is trying to be a leader for this playing group, that’s where he’s missed the mark.

“It’s easy to put a statement out, and I think if he wants to be the leader of the players, there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that.”

Groth said that while a press conference would have been uncomfortable for the Serbian, it would have put the issue to bed.

Instead, the issue will now follow him to Italy, ahead of next week’s Rome Masters.

“It was an opportunity to squash it. Take ownership, everyone wanted to hear from him,” he said.

“Yes, the questioning would have been tough, but I don’t think anyone asking the questions would have believed he did it on purpose.

“We’ve all made mistakes on tennis courts, I’ve thrown racquets before. We’ve all done and said things on a court that we’d love to take back. So I’m not having a go at Novak from that point of view, but at the same time, owning the mistake is just as important, purely because of his position of leadership.”

Djokovic has been particularly outspoken in the last weeks, following his resignation as the head of the ATP Player’s Council, and the formation of the PTPA.

Over the weekend he was trying to contact New York governor Andrew Cuomo in a bid to resolve an impasse between US Open officials and health authorities, after Frenchman Adrian Mannarino was told he wouldn’t be able to take the court.

Mannarino was one of the players who had close contact with Benoit Paire, who tested positive to COVID-19 last week.

Groth says Djokovic can’t simply pick and choose when he wants to speak out.

“He wants to be a leader, he wants to be the voice of the players,” Groth said.

“We saw him get involved in the Mannarino situation a couple of days ago, trying to call the governor of New York.

“If he wants to be that voice, he needs to be the voice of every player, including himself.”

Todd Woodbridge also weighed in on Djokovic’s silence, with the doubles legend agreeing that the Serb made a mistake by avoiding scrutiny.

“It would have been better to have stayed there,” Woodbridge told Wide World of Sports.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia tends to a line judge who was hit with the ball during his Men’s Singles fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2020. (Getty)

“Perhaps if he had locked himself away for an hour or so, then come and dealt with the issue with the world’s media, then it would be put to bed.

“I think everyone would rather hear it from him, rather than via a statement. It’s a well written statement, it’s not as heartfelt as if it was delivered in person.”

Woodbridge acknowledged the issue will follow Djokovic across the Atlantic, impacting his preparations for the French Open later this month, while also bringing into question his suitability for a role as head of the PTPA.

“I think there’s some questions about his leadership. From not accepting responsibility for what happened at the Adria Tour, to causing a division within the playing group, and then walking away here, at some point he has to answer questions,” he said.

“He could have put that aside today and given himself a chance for clear air at the French, but now this is going to play out for a while, no matter what the statement says.”