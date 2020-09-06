Novak Djokovic US Open default

The lineswoman hit with a ball by Novak Djokovic at the US Open took a dive.

That was the insane claim being pushed by online trolls after the world No.1 was defaulted from the Grand Slam for his reckless act.

Djokovic unintentionally whacked a ball towards the line judge, an middle-aged woman, during the first set of his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta.

It hit the lineswoman firmly in the throat and she dropped to the ground – which, according to rogue denizens of Twitter, was a complete overreaction that contributed to Djokovic’s shameful ejection from the tournament. The lineswoman was also referred to as ‘Tennis Karen’.

The US Open lineswoman struck with a ball by Novak Djokovic gasps for breath as the player checks upon her. (AP)

Tennis greats condemned the bizarre social media pile-on, including former Aussie doubles player turned ESPN commentator Rennae Stubbs.

Stubbs said on ESPN commentary: “The bottom line is, the moment you hit a ball in anger on a tennis court … you are very aware that if you hit somebody, you are done in a tennis tournament.

“As soon as he hit that linesman, I said immediately, ‘He’s done, that’s it’. There is no second-guessing, it is in the rules.”

Fellow Aussie Darren Cahill, a leading coach who was commentating courtside for ESPN, added: “There was no question she was in a lot of pain. You could hear her voice coming through the audio.

“The referee 100 per cent made the right decision [in defaulting Djokovic]. You can see how much that young lady, it did hurt her. It was a shocking thing to watch and a shocking thing to listen to.”

Here are a couple of less offensive but still ridiculous examples of the lineswoman being critiqued.

There were far more extreme examples. New York Times tennis writer Ben Rothenberg, a prolific user of Twitter who covered the Djokovic incident live on the platform, slammed the torrent of such commentary.

The lineswoman did not suffer lasting damage after being struck by the errant blow but Djokovic’s actions clearly warranted ejection from the US Open.

The world No.1 apologised to the lineswoman and checked on her welfare, though also tried to downplay the incident as he argued to stay in the tournament.

Djokovic later said in a statement: “I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I’m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong.”