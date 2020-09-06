New Zealand Warriors vs Parramatta Eels start time, results, news for 2020 round 17

The Warriors face a must-win game against the Parramatta Eels on Sunday afternoon with finals footy still a possibility for the New Zealand side.

The Warriors will head into Sunday’s game against the Eels full of confidence after having won four of their past five games.

After 8th placed Cronulla lost to Newcastle on Friday night, a win today for the Warriors would keep them in the 9th spot on the NRL ladder and just two points and point differential outside of Cronulla.

With three rounds to go after today’s match, the Warriors know they must win today if they’re to be part of a fairytale finals appearance.