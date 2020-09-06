NASCAR lineup at Darlington: Starting order, pole for Sunday’s race without qualifying

Lisa Witt
The starting lineup and pole for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Darlington Raceway, the first race of the 2020 Cup Series playoffs, were not set by the random-draw procedure that determined the starting order for most of the races in 2020 that ran without qualifying sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The starting grid for Sunday’s race at Darlington, scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and broadcast live on NBCSN, features some of this season’s top drivers at the front of the field. It is the result of a new formula that takes into account finishing position from the previous race, team owner points standings and the fastest lap from the previous race to set the lineup.

As for pit stall selection for the NASCAR Cup Series races being run without qualifying, it is ordered based on the same formula. Which means the pole sitter for Sunday’s race (more on him below) also had the first pit stall selection.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Darlington and how it was set.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Darlington?

Chase Elliott came out of nowhere to earn a second-place finish at Daytona last week and also recorded the fastest lap of the race. That, combined with his fifth-place standing in points, is why he earned the pole for Sunday’s race at Darlington.

Denny Hamlin will join Elliott on the front row to start the 2020 Cup Series playoff opener after his third-place finish at Daytona last week.

Below is the formula for how the Cup Series field was set at Darlington:

  • 35 percent: Ranking in team owner points
  • 25 percent: Driver’s position from previous race
  • 25 percent: Team owner’s position from previous race
  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from previous race

NASCAR starting lineup at Darlington

Sunday’s race at Darlington is just the fourth to use NASCAR’s new formula for setting the starting lineup without qualifying (and the first to use it since NASCAR tweaked the finishing position portion of the formula). The same procedure will be used through the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

As for the starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Darlington, below is the field the formula created:

Pos.DriverCar No.Team
1Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
2Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
3William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
4Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
5Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
6Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
7Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
8Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
9Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
10Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
11Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
12Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
13Joey Logano22Team Penske
14Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
15Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
16Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
17Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
18John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
19Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
20Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
21Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
22Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
23Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
24Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
25Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
26Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
27Corey LaJoie32GoFas Racing
28Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
29Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
30Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
31Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
32Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
33Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
34Ross Chastain*77Spire Motorsports
35Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
36James Davison53Rick Ware Racing
37JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
38Josh Bilicki7Tommy Baldwin Racing
39Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing

