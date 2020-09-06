NASCAR at Darlington live race updates, results, highlights from the Southern 500

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin at Darlington Raceway on Sunday with the Cook Out Southern 500.

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin enter the postseason with a sizable points lead, and the duo split this year’s regular-season races at Darlington in May. But even they cannot let up over next three races, when the top 16 drivers will be trimmed down to 12 and rivals try to cut their advantage over the pack.

Clint Bowyer, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and Matt DiBenedetto are outside of the top 12 right now and fighting to move upward and stay alive.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Darlington. Follow below for complete results from the Cook Out Southern 500.

NASCAR at Darlington live updates, highlights from Southern 500

3:10 p.m.: Engines fired.

3 p.m.: Pre-race penalties have been given out.

NASCAR race start time today

The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington will wave shortly after 6 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

This start time typically creates a unique challenge for drivers at Darlington. The late-summer South Carolina heat makes for a slick race track that evolves as the day turns into night and the conditions get cooler. Mid-race adjustments will be key for that reason.

Darlington Raceway obviously has lights, so a weather delay could push the race into the late hours of Sunday and early hours of Monday.

Sunday night’s race is is one of the longest time-wise of the Cup Series season. It is scheduled for 367 laps (501.3 miles) and needs to reach the halfway point to be considered official in the event of weather issues.

NASCAR starting lineup at Darlington

Here’s the complete starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Darlington:

Pos.DriverCar No.Team
1Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
2Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
3William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
4Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
5Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
6Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
7Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
8Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
9Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
10Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
11Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
12Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
13Joey Logano22Team Penske
14Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
15Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
16Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
17Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
18John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
19Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
20Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
21Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
22Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
23Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
24Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
25Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
26Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
27Corey LaJoie32GoFas Racing
28Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
29Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
30Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
31Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
32Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
33Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
34Ross Chastain*77Spire Motorsports
35Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
36James Davison53Rick Ware Racing
37JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
38Josh Bilicki7Tommy Baldwin Racing
39Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing

