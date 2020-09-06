Moving On! Sofia Richie Spotted Getting Cozy With Jaden Smith During Beach Date

Instagram

Following their ‘very flirty’ outing on the beach, the model and the actor allegedly go to grab some food at hotspot Nobu in Malibu before stopping by a friend’s house.

It looks like Sofia Richie doesn’t take a long time to move on from her relationship with Scott Disick. The blonde beauty has recently ignited rumors that she might be dating Jaden Smith after both of them were spotted getting cozy during a beach date in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In some photos obtained by Daily Mail, the daughter of Lionel Richie was holding hands with the rapper and actor while frolicking in the water. Later on, the two decided to rest on the sand as Sofia could be seen hugging the son of Will Smith. For the outing, Sofia opted for a pink, floral-patterned two-piece bikini that consisted of a triangle top and high-rise briefs. As for Jaden, he matched her by donning pink trunks with flower and rainbow design.

A source said of the rumored lovebirds’ outing on that day, “They spent the afternoon playing on the beach together with friends. But Sofia and Jaden only had eyes for each other.” During the date, the two allegedly “swam in the water together and wrapped their arms around each other. They held hands as they went in and out of the water and then they pulled each other in for a hug.”

The insider went on explaining that following the “very flirty” outing on the beach, the pair went to grab some food at hotspot Nobu with their friends. “They stayed for several hours and left together in a Sprinter van. Sofia was in a great mood and never stopped smiling,” so the source alleged. “She seems to be having a lot of fun and is very happy. She and Jaden went back to a friend’s house for the night.”

Neither Sofia nor Jaden has responded to the romance rumors. However, this is not the first time the young stars have been hit with such rumors. Years before she started dating Scott, the blonde beauty was rumored to be dating “The Karate Kid” star, though it appeared their relationship ran its course by early 2013.