MLB power rankings: New York Yankees slide, Mets climb

The MLB season is speeding by a with the postseason right around the corner, and the regular season has been full of surprises. As the final month of the regular season rolls on, the New York Yankees are sliding down the MLB standings and our latest MLB power rankings.

Unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to prove why they are the best team in baseball with momentum that should carry into October. However, a few World Series contenders are nipping at the Dodgers’ heels, which should create plenty of excitement in the final weeks.

While there might not be many shakeups in the top five of our power rankings, we see plenty of movement among the top 15 teams. With MLB’s 16-team playoff format, positioning is more important than ever this year, and it’s clear from this past week’s action that the fight for postseason spots will be insane.

Let’s take a look at the latest MLB power rankings for the 2020 season.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

Los Angeles is loving life right now with Mookie Betts (1.124 OPS) and Corey Seager (1.079 OPS) playing at MVP-caliber levels in the past two weeks. Not only is the lineup going strong, but Clayton Kershaw is on a roll, and Tony Gonsolin is finding his groove with tons of strikeouts. This team will be terrifying to face in October and remains the favorite to win the World Series.

The new rivalry between the Rays and New York Yankees reached a boiling point this week . Once again, Tampa Bay proved it is the superior team and ended its regular-season series against the Yankees with eight wins in 10 meetings. The Rays should find it relatively easy the rest of the way. Their next 13 games are against the Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. More wins are coming, and with Charlie Morton back in the rotation, Tampa Bay is in great position for the postseason.

The Padres and Oakland Athletics treated everyone to a potential World Series preview this week. Both teams showcased some of their exciting, young pitching, and the marquee sluggers came through in big moments. While the three-game set was fun to watch, there’s something even more promising for San Diego.

Entering Sunday, the Padres’ bullpen entered with the fifth-best ERA (3.04) over the past two weeks. The return of Drew Pomeranz paired with the additions at the trade deadline helped address a weakness. We know San Diego’s rotation can compete, and the lineup is outstanding. But if the bullpen can maintain this stretch of excellence into October, the Padres become a legitimate threat to the Dodgers.

4.

Oakland Athletics (4)



Oakland came out of its COVID-19 break with a tough series against the Padres. It’s a daunting test from the start, but even more so after nearly a week off. Jesús Luzardo looked great with four scoreless innings then unraveled in a tough loss. He’ll turn things around, and with Sean Manaea regaining his fastball velocity, this pitching staff looks better. The best news for the Athletics, shortstop Marcus Semien and pitcher A.J. Puk should return this week.

While the White Sox might have dropped their three-game set against the Minnesota Twins, they still come out of this week in good standing. Chicago’s run differential (+47) entering play on Sunday is one of the best in baseball, and it’s a credit to the rotation posting the second-best ERA (2.77) in the past two weeks. The White Sox have a postseason rotation they can count on with a lineup loaded with impact hitters. Watching this team in October will simply be a delight and it might go further than anyone expects.

6. Minnesota Twins (8)