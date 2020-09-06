Ming-Na Wen’s Mulan Cameo

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

I love this movie even more now.

After months of delays due to the coronavirus, the highly-anticipated live-action Mulan dropped on Disney+ this weekend!


Jasin Boland / Courtesy of Disney

There’s a premium fee for $29.99, but it will be available to subscribers for free in December.

Although a remake, the new movie is unique to the 1998 classic. For starters, it’s not a musical and a few fan-favorite characters are missing, while others have been added.


Disney

These changes, as well as some new additions, are to make the movie more authentic to Chinese culture and history.

That being said, the movie makes many nods to its predecessor, like this poster replica…

…a new “Reflection” rendition from Christina Aguilera, who sang on the original soundtrack…

…not to mention these nearly identical shots!


Well, eagle-eyed viewers noticed a very special reference to the original film — or rather, a very special person. The OG Mulan herself, Ming-Na Wen, makes a cameo!


Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

At the end of the film, Hua Mulan — played by Liu Yifei — is walked down the aisle by an esteemed guest and presented to the emperor so he can thank her for saving his life, the Imperial City, and all of China. And that esteemed guest is none other than Ming-Na Wen, who voiced* the animated character back in the day.


Disney

*Lea Salonga sang the songs in the 1998 movie.

Fans were really excited about the short, but sweet, cameo.

“The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.” 🌸 #Mulan

Thank you, Ming-Na Wen.

Legit teared up when Ming-Na Wen appeared on screen. She voiced Mulan in the 1998 animated version.

Legit teared up when Ming-Na Wen appeared on screen. She voiced Mulan in the 1998 animated version.

I can’t stop thinking about ming-na wen’s cameo in Mulan 🥺❤️ I’ve watched it so many times already and keep tearing up every time. I just love it so much. It was the perfect way of honoring Ming as the OG Mulan 😭

I can’t stop thinking about ming-na wen’s cameo in Mulan 🥺❤️ I’ve watched it so many times already and keep tearing up every time. I just love it so much. It was the perfect way of honoring Ming as the OG Mulan 😭

Have you watched Disney’s new live-action Mulan? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR