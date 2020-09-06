Ming-Na Wen’s Mulan Cameo

At the end of the film, Hua Mulan — played by Liu Yifei — is walked down the aisle by an esteemed guest and presented to the emperor so he can thank her for saving his life, the Imperial City, and all of China. And that esteemed guest is none other than Ming-Na Wen, who voiced* the animated character back in the day.



Disney

*Lea Salonga sang the songs in the 1998 movie.