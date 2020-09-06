Michael Rooker Refused to Take ‘Extra Medicines’ During Covid-19 Battle

WENN

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor opens up on his quiet battle with the killer virus, claiming that he decided not to take ‘any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements.’

–

Michael Rooker has tested negative for Covid-19 after a private battle with the virus.

The 65-year-old star, who played Yondu Udonta in “Guardians of the Galaxy“, took to his Facebook page on Friday (06Sep20) to share his negative test results after battling the virus and isolating in an Airstream travel trailer.

“Well the day is here this day….04 the month of 09 the year of our Lord 2020….. Great news has surfaced on this day. The news is this…….,” Michael started his post.

“If y’all aint figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y’all out by saying I’ve been fighting off COVID-19. and I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle. And as in any war, ALL is fair,” he continued.

“IN the middle of this epic battle I’ve come to the conclusion that there aint a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body. This is my personal opinion, definitely not the conclusion of some scientific study. The real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level.”

The actor explained, “For me, I made the decision not to take any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements. I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed.”

“In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how I felt and looked the next day. I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi human in fact. So, just so y’all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body has won the WAR! Covid put up a pretty good fight… but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out! buy my immune system. 1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots and a left hook right upper-cut combination. End of story…..Rooker out……..”