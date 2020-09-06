Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and More Attend Chadwick Boseman’s Private Memorial

Following the news of his death, Boseman’s colleagues have shared their heartache over his loss.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time,” Michael B. Jordan wrote in part on Monday, Aug. 31.

“One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever,” he continued. “Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.”

He closed, “I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets,” he concluded his statement. “‘Is this your king!?’ Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.”