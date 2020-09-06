Melbourne’s roadmap out of lockdown questions answered.

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed the state’s two roadmaps to easing lockdown restrictions, with metropolitan Melbourne remaining in stage four lockdown for at least an additional two weeks, until September 28.

However, the easing of restrictions will take place over four phases, Mr Andrews admitting the three-step “traffic light system” once planned had been scrapped.

The four phases include: Step One – September 14 (officially 11.59pm September 13); Step Two – September 28; Step Three – October 26 and Step Four (Last Step) – November 23 and finally a COVID Normal. The steps have case number markers to be met, in addition to the date.

Here is everything you need to know about easing of restrictions in Melbourne.

When will the curfew end?

Melbourne’s current 8pm-5am curfew will ease at 11.59pm on September 13 to 9pm-5am.

The curfew will then remain in place until October 26, providing virus case number markers are met (less than five new cases state-wide average over 14 days and less than five cases with an unknown source).

When will the 5km travel restriction end?

October 26: no restrictions on reasons or distance travelled.

When can I have visitors to my home?

Single people, including single parents, can nominate one household visitor from 11.59pm on September 13. Intimate partner arrangements remain in place. No other visitor arrangements are allowed, except for special circumstances such as caregiving and fleeing family violence.

A ‘household bubble’ with one nominated household allowing up to five visitors from that household at a (infants under 12 months of age are not included in the cap) will come into effect on October 26, providing virus case number markers are met (less than five new cases state-wide average over 14 days and less than five cases with an unknown source).

Up to 20 visitors allowed in homes from November 23 in the last step, providing there are no new cases for 14 days.

No restrictions but organisers encouraged to keep records of visitors when there is no new cases for 28 days (state-wide), no active cases (state-wide) and no outbreaks of concern in others states or territories.

When can I gather outside with family and friends?

Public outdoor gatherings of two people or a household for up to two hours.

Public outdoor gatherings increase to up to five people from two households.

Public gatherings increase to 10 people outdoors.

Public gatherings of up to 50 people outdoors.

When will childcare and schools return to onsite learning?

Childcare and early educators re-open and staged return for onsite learning for prep to grade 2, VCE/VCAL and specialist schools in term four.

Childcare and early educators remain open and potential staged return for onsite learning for grade 3 to year 10 based on public health advice. Adult education: learn from home.

Return to onsite learning for all with safety measures in place.

Return to onsite learning.

Shopping limits of one person per household at essential stores – e.g. supermarkets, bakeries, butchers, will remain in place until October 26. Retail stores will reopen on this date and the shopping limits will cease.

When will hairdressers and beauty salons open?

Hairdressing will open with safety measures, other beauty/personal care are closed.

When will restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars reopen?

Hospitality venues will be able to provide predominantly outdoor seated service, with a group limit of 10 and density limits.

Hospitality: indoor (group limit of 20 and seated service, cap 50 patrons), outdoor dining subject to density quotient.

No restrictions but record-keeping of patrons to continue.

What are the rules around exercise?

Outdoor recreation: must be within 5km, all sport and recreation facilities closed, outdoor playgrounds open.

Exercise: outdoors, up to two hours per day total, split into a maximum of two sessions.

Outdoor recreation: must be within 5km, outdoor personal training allowed with up to two people per trainer, outdoor pools open.

Exercise: outdoors, up to two hours per day total, split into a maximum of two sessions.

Outdoor contact and non-contact sport for children aged under 18, outdoor non-contact sport only for adults, with gathering and density limits, outdoor skateparks open, outdoor fitness for 10 people.

No exercise restrictions. Facilities open subject to safety measures. Organised contact sports resume for all ages. Limitations for spectators.

Gyms will not reopen until November 23, as they have been deemed a “high-risk” setting for COVID-19 outbreaks.

When can I travel to regional Victoria?

Free movement in Victoria provided you do not visit places which could be under greater restrictions. Before this date, travel to regional Victoria is only allowed under a permitted reason.

No restrictions in movement in Victoria.

When will entertainment venues such as cinemas reopen?

Only outdoor venues and events, subject to pre-approved plans.

Indoor and outdoor venues open with density quotient and patron caps. Staged return to events with seated spectators. Large events treated on an individual basis based on requirements and epidemiology at the

Entertainment venues open, safety measures and record-keeping.

What are the rules around weddings, funerals and religious ceremonies?

Weddings: only for compassionate reasons, with up to five people (including the couple, two witnesses and celebrant)

Funerals: allowed with up to 10 people (not including infants under 12 months of age or people required to conduct the funeral)

Religion: places of worship closed.

Weddings: only for compassionate reasons, with up to five people (including the couple, two witnesses and celebrant)

Funerals: allowed with up to 10 people (not including infants under 12 months of age or people required to conduct the funeral)

Religion: places of worship closed, outdoor gatherings (not ceremonies) of up to five people, plus one faith leader, proximate to a place of worship, are allowed.

Weddings: allowed with up to 10 people (including the couple, two witnesses and celebrant).

Funerals: allowed with up to 20 people (not including infants under 12 months of age or people required to conduct the funeral).

Religion: outdoor religious gatherings for up to 10 people plus a faith leader, facilities open for private worship for households or social bubbles, plus a faith leader.

Weddings: allowed with 50 people (including the couple, two witnesses and celebrant), 20 in a private residence.

Funerals: allowed with 50 people (not including infants under 12 months of age or people required to conduct the funeral), 20 in a private residence .

Religion: public worship (not including private ceremonies e.g. baptism, bat mitzvah) can resume in outdoor and indoor settings subject to density quotient.

No limits but organisers required to keep records of attendees.

When can I return to working onsite?

Only go to work if you are in a permitted industry

Only go to work if you are in a permitted industry – more workplaces to be permitted.

People must then work from home if they can until a COVID Normal is found after November 23, where a staged return will take place.

